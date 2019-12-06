|
Philip Urrutia Duran of Porterville, age 71, went to be with the LORD on Sunday Dec. 1, 2019. He was born May 1, 1948 to Adelaido and Macaria Duran in San Marcos, Texas. As a young man he was a farm laborer and along with his family migrated all over the U.S.A working in various states to help support the family. The family settled in Porterville, Ca. in the early 1960's where he met his future wife, Patricia Moisa and had 3 children. Philip loved camping at Balch Park, fishing with his sons and grandchildren, enjoyed backyard BBQ's, watch his 49er football and spend time with all his family. He was preceded in death by his parents Adelaido and Macaria Duran; one brother Candelario Duran; two sisters Juanita Rivas, Estella Anguiano. He is survived by three sons Philip Duran Jr. (Dora), Les Duran (Raquel), and Mark Duran; one daughter Melissa Duran (Wayne); six grandchildren Daniel Duran (Brittany), Sabrina Duran, Jordan Duran (Rosa), Celeste Duran (Paul), Justin Duran and Madison Sandoval. Nine great grandchildren Alexia Lucio, Aubry Lucio, Adrian Lucio, Mason Duran, Hope Duran, Nathaniel Duran, Jordan Duran II, James Duran and Paul Villanueva III. A rosary will be held on Monday Dec. 9, 2019 at 5:30 PM. at Myers Chapel (248 North E St). A catholic mass will be held at St. Anne's Church at 9:00 AM (385 N F St) on Tuesday Dec. 10, 2019. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery (1013 E Olive Ave) following the catholic mass.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Dec. 6, 2019