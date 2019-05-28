Ramon A. Ceballos, 59 yrs old, resident of Porterville, Ca. Passed away on May 23, 2019. He was the partner of Esther Bastardo. They shared 32 yrs of partnership together. Born in Michoacan, Mexico. He was born to Jose Ceballos and Bernardina Andrade of Mexico. He was a farm laborer for 40 yrs. He enjoyed spending quality time with family, tending to his plants and was a dog lover to his chihuahua's. He will be remembered for the love he shared with Esther Bastardo, his humor, witty sarcasm and most of all for the love he shared with all his friends and family. He is survived by partner Esther Bastardo, children: Miguel Reyes (Jessica) of Porterville Ca, Gregorio Reyes (Crystal), Jaime Ceballos (Yasmin) both of New Mexico, Felix Reyes (Judith) from Virginia. He had 22 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his father Jose Ceballos and son Refugio Reyes.

A Visitation will by held at Myers Chapel Porterville Ca. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. A rosary will be held at Myers Chapel, Porterville Ca. on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 6:00pm. Graveside Service will by held at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday May 30, 2019 at 10:00am. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Myers Funeral Service, Porterville Ca Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 29, 2019