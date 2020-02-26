Home

Ramon Clemente Figueroa


1985 - 2020
Ramon Clemente Figueroa Obituary
Ramon Clemente Figueroa, Captain for the Porterville City Fire Department, died in the line of duty on February 18, 2020 at the young age of 35. He is survived by his children Amelia Clementine and Ramon Phoenix Figueroa; his parents Ramon and Sylvia Figueroa and Anna and Jose Moreno; sisters Rosanna Natividad (Anthony), Angelica Sanchez (Fernando), and Desiree Ortiz; brother Zachariah Figueroa (Saidee); step brothers Joseph and Richard Moreno; and nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Clemente and Rita Figueroa; and his maternal grandparents Rigoberto and Angelita Rodriguez.
Ramon was born January 3, 1985 and received his last alarm on February 18, 2020. He was born and raised in Delano, CA. He graduated from Delano High School in 2003. He attended Porterville College Fire Academy and graduated in 2006. He began his firefighting career by volunteering with Lindsay Fire Department. In 2007, Ray was hired with the Porterville City Fire Department as a Firefighter. In 2016, he was promoted to the rank of engineer after many years of hard work and training. In 2018, he was promoted to captain from lieutenant and assigned to station 71. Captain Ray Figueroa spent the last three years as part of the fire investigation unit. He was known for the love of his job and mentoring his crew. It was common to hear him say, "My men, the mission, then me. "He was a devoted and loving father to his two children, a determined son, a caring brother, and a supportive uncle. He enjoyed many outdoor adventures, enjoyed offering his handyman skills to others, spending time with his family, and creating many lifelong friendships. He was a lifelong learner and strived to leave a legacy of hard work and determination. He made his family proud throughout his lifetime and now the world sees the HERO his family always knew him to be.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 27, 2020
