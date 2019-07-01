USMC Gunnery Sergeant Randolf "Randy" Rangel - retired, of Porterville, CA passed away on June 19, 2019 in Fresno CA.

Randy was born on September 28, 1954 to Johnny and Esther (Lopez) Rangel in Victorville, CA. He proudly served his country as an AMTRAK Mechanic (YATYAS) from 1974-1994. Randy's heart never left the Corps, and he often enjoyed sharing stories of his adventures there; the places he saw and the people he would never forget. Oorah. Randy enjoyed hunting and spending time outdoors. He enjoyed reading, riding his bike, listening to Marty Robbins on repeat and watching western and sci-fi movies. Randy was inquisitive, and loved tinkering; he was most satisfied doing something constructive with his hands, especially if it involved a wrench or saw dust. Randy joined in death his father Johnny and brother Roman "Porky" Rangel. He is survived by his children Stephanie Fryar (Phillip Fryar), Chase Rangel (Michael Lackman) and Elissa Rangel; grandchildren Justice, Shaila, Jaxson and Payden Fryar, and Tessa Bauer. Randy is also survived by his mother Esther Rangel, brothers John, Rick and Phillip Rangel, and sisters Ramona Norby-Dragna and Abby Delgado, several nieces and nephews as well as ex-wife and friend, Judy Rangel. Services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Porterville, CA July 12, at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Cancer Research Institute or a Veteran support charity. Published in The Porterville Recorder on June 29, 2019