|
|
Raymond Allison was born December 26th, 1946 in Reedley, California. Ray was raised in Porterville and attended St. Anne's Catholic School, Bartlett Junior High School and Porterville Union High School, graduating in 1965. In 1959 Ray worked by his father's side when he opened Freeman Brothers Produce on Orange St. in Porterville. After graduating high school, Ray was drafted into the U.S. Army and went to serve his country as an engineer in the Vietnam War. Upon his release from the service Ray returned to Porterville and the family business. Ray welcomed his first daughter, Susan in 1969, and his second daughter, Michelle, in 1976. In 1990 Ray married Dana (Taylor). In 2000 Ray retired and closed Freeman Bros. Produce. After retirement Ray and Dana relocated to Thorne Bay Alaska. Ray was a lifetime member of the Safari Club International and a recent VFW member. Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing and being an incredible host. Ray is survived by his devoted wife, Dana Allison. His daughters Susan Christopherson and Michelle Allison, his granddaughter Madison Minkner, his sisters Barbara Strong (Ralph) and Trisha Mewhinney, Sister-in-law Jamie Gould (Greg), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth (Flannigan) Freeman, his step-father Robert Freeman, his father Raymond Allison Sr., and his sister Christina Goodwin.
Ray passed away suddenly after a long term illness, on November 18, 2019, at his home. A Celebration of Life service will be held on December 16, 2019 at the Veteran's Memorial Building, 1900 W. Olive Ave. Porterville, CA 93257 from 2-6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Nov. 26, 2019