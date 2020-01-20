Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Silva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond E. Silva


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond E. Silva Obituary
Raymond E. Silva, born and raised in Porterville, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born on January 22, 1924 to Sam and Jesus Silva. Ray married his better half, Ramona Lomeli on October 24, 1947. He and Ramona were married 58 years, until her passing in December 2005. He worked for the City of Porterville as a groundskeeper at the Porterville Golf Course, he worked there for 29 years. When Ray retired he spoiled his grandsons, he would take them to McDonald every day after school. He was a Mexican American Golf Association member and won many golf trophies. He won so many trophies that my mom would throw them away. Raymond is survived by his daughter, Corrine (Silva) Galvan; son-in-law, Lupe Galvan; grandsons, Paul and Adrian Galvan; and great-granddaughter, Leah Galvan. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ramona; twin daughters, Laura and Loraine; sisters, Nellie (Silva) Rodriguez and Frances (Silva) Flemate; brothers, Joe, Peter, Tony, Valente and Frank Silva. A Visitation will be held at Myers Chapel, Porterville on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A Graveside Service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park (Old Porterville Cemetery) on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM. You're finally free Dad. I Love you, Miche. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -