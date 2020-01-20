|
|
Raymond E. Silva, born and raised in Porterville, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born on January 22, 1924 to Sam and Jesus Silva. Ray married his better half, Ramona Lomeli on October 24, 1947. He and Ramona were married 58 years, until her passing in December 2005. He worked for the City of Porterville as a groundskeeper at the Porterville Golf Course, he worked there for 29 years. When Ray retired he spoiled his grandsons, he would take them to McDonald every day after school. He was a Mexican American Golf Association member and won many golf trophies. He won so many trophies that my mom would throw them away. Raymond is survived by his daughter, Corrine (Silva) Galvan; son-in-law, Lupe Galvan; grandsons, Paul and Adrian Galvan; and great-granddaughter, Leah Galvan. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ramona; twin daughters, Laura and Loraine; sisters, Nellie (Silva) Rodriguez and Frances (Silva) Flemate; brothers, Joe, Peter, Tony, Valente and Frank Silva. A Visitation will be held at Myers Chapel, Porterville on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A Graveside Service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park (Old Porterville Cemetery) on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM. You're finally free Dad. I Love you, Miche. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 20, 2020