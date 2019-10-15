Home

1940 - 2019
Raymond Gary Thomas Obituary
Raymond 'Gary' Thomas, a Navy Veteran, was born to Ruby and Fred Thomas 2/22/1940. Later his mother married Don Benton and Don was Gary's father since 1949. Gary died in Porterville, Ca. on 10/1/2019. He married Yvonne Conner in 1958. Theirs was a teen-age love story that lasted over 60 years. They had 6 children: Steve, Diane, Donna, Travis, Tracy, and Stanley. Their children blessed them with 8 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Gary was predeceased by his parents, 2 sons, Travis and Tracy, and 1 brother, Stanley. He is survived by his wife,Yvonne, children: Steve, Diane, Donna, Stanley, their spouses, all of his grandchildren, a sister, Pat Fox, and a brother, Randy Benton. A Celebration of Life to be held Sat. 10/19 at Veterans Park followed by a lunch at Eagles Lodge on Henderson Ave.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Oct. 15, 2019
