Nov 07, 1942 - May 19, 2019 Reba Jean Vetterick, 76, of Porterville, CA, peacefully passed away on May 19, 2019 following a short illness, with her son and daughter by her side. Reba was born in Porterville, CA where she lived most of her life and enjoyed her retirement years. Reba is survived by her brother Kriss Talbott of Visalia, son Steve Watts of Pixley, daughter Deana Watts of Tehachapi, nephew Rodney Phipps of Exeter, five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She will be truly missed and live in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 28, 2019