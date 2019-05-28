Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Reba Vetterick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reba Jean Vetterick


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Reba Jean Vetterick Obituary
Nov 07, 1942 - May 19, 2019 Reba Jean Vetterick, 76, of Porterville, CA, peacefully passed away on May 19, 2019 following a short illness, with her son and daughter by her side. Reba was born in Porterville, CA where she lived most of her life and enjoyed her retirement years. Reba is survived by her brother Kriss Talbott of Visalia, son Steve Watts of Pixley, daughter Deana Watts of Tehachapi, nephew Rodney Phipps of Exeter, five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She will be truly missed and live in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
www.portervillefuneral.com
Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.