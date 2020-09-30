Reba May Wolfram, a resident of Terra Bella, California, passed away on Friday, September 25th, 2020, at the age of 92.
She was born on May 20th 1928, having an amazing start in Temple City, California, with her family. In 1946 she met her husband of 63 strong years, Robert Wolfram. In the early 1950's, wanting to start a family, the couple moved to Terra Bella, California. There they became lifelong members of the Zion Lutheran Church, where their four children (Don, Kenny, Vern and Sheila) attended school.
Years passed and Reba found her family getting bigger with 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren, overseeing more in the future. Reba's journey came to an end on September 25th, 2020. As she goes to reunite with her loving husband, she will forever be remembered as the amazing, hardworking and loving women she was. You will be deeply missed, until we see you again, rest in peace.
