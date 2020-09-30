1/1
Reba May Wolfram
1928 - 2020
Reba May Wolfram, a resident of Terra Bella, California, passed away on Friday, September 25th, 2020, at the age of 92.
She was born on May 20th 1928, having an amazing start in Temple City, California, with her family. In 1946 she met her husband of 63 strong years, Robert Wolfram. In the early 1950's, wanting to start a family, the couple moved to Terra Bella, California. There they became lifelong members of the Zion Lutheran Church, where their four children (Don, Kenny, Vern and Sheila) attended school.
Years passed and Reba found her family getting bigger with 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren, overseeing more in the future. Reba's journey came to an end on September 25th, 2020. As she goes to reunite with her loving husband, she will forever be remembered as the amazing, hardworking and loving women she was. You will be deeply missed, until we see you again, rest in peace.
Private services will be held. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
