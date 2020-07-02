Rebecca Carley passed away on June 27, 2020. She was born in Fresno, California on June 22, 1969. She is survived by her husband, Michael and son Lucas of Porterville, her parents, Donald and Patricia Sweetman of Fresno, CA, her brother Matthew of Petaluma, CA, her brother Nathan of Antelope, CA, and her sister Carissa of Frederick, CO. Rebecca was known everywhere for her kindness and friendliness. She loved her family and friends, was a voracious reader, a talented artist and musician, and enjoyed the ocean and scuba diving. She will be missed by many. A small private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Valley Adult Day Services, the Porterville College Foundation (account number 10015), or the Coral Restoration Foundation.

