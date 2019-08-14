|
Passed away on Aug. 01, 2019 while peacefully sleeping at home in Green Valley, Arizona after recent diagnosis of Multiple Myeloma, Born Oct. 14, 1948 at Yuba City, California. Attended school in Lathrop, California. Lived in Poplar, Porterville, Valencia, Atascadero, all in California, also one year in Curitiba, Brazil. Moved to Green Valley, Arizona in February 2000. Preceded in death by her parents, Max and Edna Christene Auditor (Scroggins), and her sister Celest Merrilles. Survived by her husband of 38 years, Thomas J. Hatchell; son Taz Similla, daughter Shannon Morrison, stepson Peter Brian Hatchell and wife Sarah, and step-daughter Trina Hunt. Sister Gail Gamez and husband Roy of San Antonio, Texas, brother Dwayne Auditor and wife Jeanette of Astoria, Oregon, and many nieces and nephews; 16 grandchildren: Melissa Buhr, Ashley Shipman, Brandie Fusick, Shantel Similla, Britnee Similla, Dallas Similla, Macey Schradder, Taz Jr. Schradder, Joshua Hendon, Johnny Morrison, Jocelyn Morrison, Joshua Morrison, Rowan Hatchell, Cali White, Tayla Auld and Reese Auld; 13 great grandchildren: Isaiah Strauther, Kayliana Strauther, Austin Buhr, Emma Buhr, Tyson Harrington, Blaze Harrington, Brynlee Fusick, Aubree Fusick, Noah Biggs, Cali Biggs, Levi Shipman, Madden Shipman, and Rylie Shipman. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Tulare County California Everyone loved Gina and everyone will miss her, but always remember her.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 14, 2019