Richard A. Sheldon age 87, of Pacifica, Ca. passed away peacefully May 9, 2019 in Clovis, Ca. Richard was born Nov. 10, 1931 in Porterville, Ca. to Purle & Mamie Sheldon. Richard attended Porterville High School. He continued his education at Fresno State obtaining a Bachelor's degree in Accounting. Richard served as a Sergeant in The United States Air Force. Richard worked as an Audit Manager for the U.S. General Accounting office in San Francisco and immediately fell in love with the city by the bay. He built his home on the side of the hills of Pacifica, Ca. where he enjoyed his oceanview. He was very handy as the son of a carpenter and enjoyed building and remodeling projects. He built a vacation home in Lake Tahoe with the help of friends and family that he enjoyed entertaining guests for many years. Richard was a 49ers faithful fan and season ticket holder, he enjoyed watching the games with friends and family. He also enjoyed playing tennis, golf and snow skiing. Richard is survived by his brother Raymond Sheldon and sister in law Connie Sheldon of Porterville, sister Diana Walker of Colorado Springs. Daughters Sandra Holzem of Strathmore, Debora and spouse Les Thalman of Porterville, Pamela and spouse Wallace Lyons of Springville and son in law Steve Hill. He was blessed with a granddaughter Kimberly Carpenter and 9 grandsons; Dustin Hill Brandon Hill, Shaun Hill, Aaron Holzem, Evan Holzem, Richard Thalman, Trent Thalman, Chris Huckabay, Michael Huckabay and 14 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Dorothy Olson and daughter Paula Hill. We will forever hold your memory in our hearts. Please join us for a celebration of life on Sunday June 23 at 2:00 pm at the Elk's Lodge 386 N. Main, Porterville Ca. Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 27, 2019