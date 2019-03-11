Home

Richard E. Lisenbery Obituary
In loving Memory of.... Richard E. Lisenbery passed away on Saturday March 2, 2019 he was 69 years old. He was born on July 25, 1949 in Martinez California. He went to Corning High School then moved to Porterville where he attended Porterville High School before enlisting in the Marines in 1967. He served in Vietnam until 1969. He moved to Southern California upon returning from Vietnam where he was a welder by trade. Richard enjoyed sharing laughter and story-telling with friends and family. He is survived by his Step Mother Billie Jo Lisenbery; 3 brothers George Muzio; Mark Lisenbery and Kevin Lisenbery; his Daughter Michele Flowers and his Granddaughter Alyssa Lisenbery. His final resting place is Hillcrest Cemetery, Porterville Ca where he will join his father Calvin Lisenbery, Brother Stephen Lisenbery and Mother Edith Frances Muzio and his step father John "Jack" Muzio. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him. Funeral Services are on March 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at Porterville Funeral & Cremation 765 W. Henderson Ave. Porterville Ca Graveside to follow.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 9, 2019
