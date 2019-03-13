Richard Eugene "Gene" Biddle, 82, entered into eternal peace on February 16, 2019 from a massive heart attack. Gene was born in McKeesport, PA on October 6th. He spent his early years there until moving to California with his new wife Theresa in 1960. He worked his way up to Management at Lindsay Olive Growers where he worked for 32 years. In 2000 Gene and Theresa were Orange Blossom Festival's Honored Couple. Gene could frequently be spotted on the Lindsay or Exeter Golf Courses. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Theresa. Two daughters Kathleen (Kevin) Zwick of Mesa AZ. Regina Newman of Surprise, AZ. Two Grandsons Jacob Newman of Peoria, AZ Jerid (Riley) Newman of Buckeye, AZ. A granddaughter Alli Zwick of Mesa, AZ and two great-granddaughters Emma and Kinsley Newman of Peoria, AZ. He has a sister DorisJean Keams in Florida and a brother Marshall Biddle in North Carolina, as well as a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Gene was preceded in death by his parents Marshall D. and Leah Biddle and brothers Grant and Bobby. A memorial service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ 3815 E. Broadway Mesa, AZ at 11:00 am Saturday March 23rd. 2019. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary