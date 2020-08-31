Richard Gomez, 80. Born in Hollister, CA on February 10, 1940 and passed away on August 4, 2020 in Visalia, CA. Richard was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He moved to Lindsay in 1941 and never left. He retired in 2002 as a truck driver, he hauled all types of merchandise from fruits and vegetables to miscellaneous freights all over California. He had a love for all animals, he owned many cats and dogs through the years that he cared for dearly. He also was a collector of antiques of all kinds from yard figurines to tools and cars. He was always working on different projects around his house. He really enjoyed going to the casinos and gambling, people watching was a sport to him. He would go on his daily drives checking out Lindsay and seeing what everyone was up to. One of his favorite things was when his grandchildren and great grandchildren would come for visits that would bring him great joy. Richard and his grandson Rich were very close they did a lot together, Richard taught Rich many life lessons and gave him so many memories that he will forever cherish. He is survived by his wife of 61yrs Clara Gomez of Lindsay; they had 1 child Richard Gomez Jr of Lindsay; and 2 grandchildren Rich Uranga and his wife Jenifer Uranga of Visalia and Christine Miller and her husband Vincent Miller of Florida and 6 Great Grandchildren, Tyler and Kylee Uranga and Isaiah, Alexandra, Ava and Mia Miller. Visitation for Richard will be held from 4:00pm – 7:00pm on September 3rd at Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Home in Lindsay. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00am on September 4th at Lindsay Strathmore Public Cemetery. Reverend Edgar Magaña will officiate.

