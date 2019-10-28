|
Richard James Misko passed away on the evening of Sunday, October 20th 2019, surrounded by his family in Porterville, CA, at the age of 66 from bladder Cancer. Ricky as he was affectionately known, was born on September 17th, 1953, in Highland Park, Michigan, to Walt and Mary Misko. Born with Cerebral Palsy, Doctors initially declared he would never be able to walk unassisted and would likely remain wheel-chair bound the rest of his life. Defying this early prognosis, Ricky fought back, and not only walked, but bloodied knee taught himself to ride a bicycle, and was a marathon runner by his mid-twenties. Following, Ricky went onto become a free weights power lifter in his spare time and cycling enthusiast until the last year of his life. Ricky indeed fought people's perceptions his whole life, and continued to break through every barrier set in his way. If you told Ricky that he can't, that was indeed the red flag he would charge through to prove that he indeed can. You knew in any contest or sporting event his heart was rooting for the underdog. This fighting spirit remained to be the essential defining trait of his character over the course of his life; even till the last day of his life, when alongside his sons he chose the treatment option that would allow him at least one day more to fight on. Ricky was a man of deep faith and ardently fought to uphold the sanctity of God's precious gift of life, as a local pro-life advocate and defender of the rights of unborn children. Ricky also donated over 100 pints of his life blood, to the Central California Blood Center, to help save and increase the quality of lives throughout the Valley. Ricky spent part of his career as a staff accountant for local businesses, after which time he devoted the remainder of his career and professional development to educating students with severe disabilities and developmental delays throughout Tulare County, and Sonoma County.
Ricky completed his undergraduate work at Fresno State University and earned his Master's in Education from California State University, Bakersfield. Ricky sought to inspire others each day of his life, and never shrank from encouraging and lovingly challenging his children and grandchildren to reach their highest potential, and from there, exceed even that, where possible. There was to be no settling for mediocrity, though grace upon grace was lavished on those he loved to the fullest measure.
Ricky is preceded by his father and mother, and his sister Delores Misko-Snyder. Ricky is survived by his identical twin sons, Matthew Walter and David Richard Misko, his daughter-in-loves, Jennifer Lynne and Jennifer Lynn Misko, and his 4 grand-daughters, Amelia Rose (5), Abigail Grace (3), Madison Faith (2), and Audrey Grace (11 Months); his brothers Bob and John Misko, respective wives Kim and Connie Misko, brother-in-law Scott Snyder, and many loved nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life to be held Tuesday, October 29th at 11am at Saint Anne's Church of Porterville. Remembrances in lieu of flowers may be made to the Central California Blood Center or Right to Life of Central California, 1742 E. Griffith Way, Fresno CA 93726. (559) 229 2229
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Oct. 26, 2019