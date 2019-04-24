Richard Kyle Lawrence, age 83 passed away due to complications of ALS, Lou Gehrig's disease, on Wednesday April 17, 2019 in Springville, CA. Richard, most knew him as Dick, was born in Porterville, CA to Kyle Wright Lawrence and Edith "Tiny" (Garver) Lawrence. Dick spent most of his life as a child and as an adult in Ducor, CA raising cattle, swine, growing oranges and olives. In 1963, he purchased a cattle ranch in Roseburg, Oregon which he would travel several times a month to check on his cattle. Dick was a member of the Ducor 4-H and Porterville FFA. While Dick was in High School and College, he played football and ran track setting records in College. As a parent he became the beef and swine leader of Ducor 4-H. Dick's love for livestock was instilled in his four children as well as his grandchildren. One optimum moment was when he won Grand Champion Steer in 1955 and his name was placed on the Memorial Stump at the Porterville Fair, and sixty-two years later, his granddaughter also won Porterville Fair Grand Champion Steer in 2017, it lit up his face when he heard the news. Dick was very proud of all of his grandchildren and their many accomplishments, scholastically, in athletics, and in agriculture. For many years, Dick was co-chair of the Porterville Fair Swine Division. He also was President of the Ducor Water District, a member of the Tulare County Sheriff's Mounted Patrol, Back Country Horseman, Porterville Elks Lodge, Sunkist Grower Lindsay Ripe and Bell-Carter Grower, a member of the Ducor Volunteer Fire Deptartment, drove milk truck to creameries up and down the state of California for Vander Eyk Dairy, hauled granite for Hunsaker Granite, and served in the United States Army. Dick loved hunting and fishing and traveling with his wife and their best friends, Wayne and Esther Nelson. Dick also loved watching his grandchildren play sports and show livestock.

After returning from the Army, Dick met and married the love of his life, Diane (Wood) Lawrence, and was father of four children, Mary Beth Tharp, Sandy Ramay and husband Warren, Jody Scheer and husband Scott, and Rick Lawrence and wife Heidi, eleven grandchildren, Brandon, Chelsea and Hayley Tharp, Kristen and Andrew Ramay, Sabrina Fierro and Cody and Megan Scheer, Bethany and Richie Lawrence; three great-grand children, one sister, Joan(Lawrence) Peterson, and many nieces and nephews. Dick is proceeded in death by his parents, Kyle and Edith "Tiny" Lawrence, his brother Fred Lawrence and grandson Brandon Scheer. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building, 1900 W. Olive Ave., Porterville, CA. Service to start at 11:00 A.M Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 24, 2019