Richard Paul "Rickie" Brock
1980 - 2020
Richard Paul Brock, 40, left this earth July 28, 2020 to knock on heaven's door. He had heard Jesus needed a Drywall Contractor for an acoustic scrape. Rickie was the man for the job. Richard (Rickie) Paul Brock was born on January 25, 1980 in San Luis Obispo, California to Richard C Brock and Sandra Jo Wilson. Rickie is survived by his Mom, Sandy , sons Jordan and Braxton Brock, 2 daughters Samantha Williams and Layken Brock , 2 ex-wives (Jacqueline Braswell) (April Brown). Rickie was a hard worker, following in the footsteps of his Dad and Grandpa, he became the "drywall king of San Joaquin". He made art out of mud and a trowel. His work ethic and passion for drywall was unparalleled. Rickie was a hooker on the weekend. He loved to fish. Competed and won in numerous Bass tournaments. Always trolling for the Big One. Rickie was type 1 diabetic. #Sugarlesshigh was created to bring about awareness of type 1 diabetes on social media. Rickie will be greatly missed. He truly was a great boss, trusted friend, loving son and an amazing father. "It's 4:19, GOTTA MINUTE?" Services will be held 10:00 am Friday, August 7, 2020 @ Myers Funeral Building across the street for the office. Masks required. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
