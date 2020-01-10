|
Richard Paguia was born February 19, 1942, on the beautiful island of Lanai, Hawaii. He passed away on January 2, 2020 after a valiant battle with MDS. He came to California in the mid 1950's where he attended Delano High School and Porterville College. He joined military service in 1961 retiring, May 3, 1997 as MSgt. from the Fresno Air National Guard, 144th Fighter Wing. Richard assisted and coached the City of Porterville and Porterville College Adult Basketball Programs, as well as the Women's Volleyball and Little League Baseball. He was a member of the American Legion Post 0020 - Porterville. He retired from the Porterville Developmental Center as Psychiatric Technician after 36 years. In 1960 he met the love of his life, Maria Ecobiza, they married and made Porterville their home for the next 58 years. Their son Dustin was Richard's pride and joy. He loved his family tremendously and cherished his two granddaughters. Throughout his life, he brought joy and laughter just by his presence. His favorite quote was from Newton's Law: For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. He definitely made the world a better place with his proclivity for jokes and his positive attitude. Richard is survived by his wife Maria, son Dustin, granddaughters Jasmine and Alexis. He is also survived by his sister Remi Feria of Sun City, CA, brother Michael Paguia of Ashburn, VA., and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his mother Remedios (Paguia) Galligo, father Manuel Paguia, sister Bea Montanio, brothers: Tommy Tomas, Henry Tomas, Ted Tomas, Manuel Tomas, Andy Tomas, Samuel Paguia and Samson Paguia.
A visitation will be held at Myers Chapel, 248 N. E Street, Porterville on Thursday January 9, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm, Funeral service Friday, January 10, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, 39338 East Bear Mountain Blvd. Arvin, CA 93203. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Porterville Family Crisis Center
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 8, 2020