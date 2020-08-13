Richard was born May 1, 1951 in Tulare, California and passed into heaven on August 5, 2020 in Porterville, California.

Richard and his family moved to Porterville in 1954. Richard attended local schools and graduated from Porterville High School in 1969. He was a part of the Panther Band while in High School. After high school, Richard took classes and became a Psych Tech for Porterville State Hospital. He changed jobs to Tulare County Health Services. He enjoyed his work very much, he retired in 2018. During the last year of his life his health began to decline from Parkinson's disease. Richard was preceded in death by his parents Darris and Bonnie Kelsey. He is survived by two daughters Dana Kunz (John) and Rebecca Dickey (Ryan), two sons Joseph (Megan) of Frazee, Minnesota and Joshus of Fresno, Ca. Grandchildren, Jake Finley (Kellsey), Carmeron and Gavin Harness, Allyson and Parker Dickey, and Emilie, Junior and Able Kelsey. He also leaves a sister Linda Adams (David) Our hearts are saddened. He will be greatly missed.

