Rickey "Rick" Cooksey was born to Charles and Catherine Cooksey on July 19, 1957 in Porterville, CA. Rick attended Burton School and graduated from Monache High School in 1975, where he was a multi-sport athlete. Rick earned his Associates Degree while serving in the U.S. Navy from 1975 to 1987. While in the Navy he travelled to many other places and was stationed in many foreign countries. He joined the Virginia Beach Police as an Auxiliary Officer where he was last stationed. Rick then returned to Porterville, CA where he attended the police academy and joined the Porterville Police Department in 1988. He received many commendations and was an integral part in the founding of the Police K-9 program. Rick retired after 22 years of service. Retirement was not for Rick and he went to work at Eagle Mountain Casino where he retired as a Compliance Agent in 2018.

Rick was preceded in death by his father Charles W. Cooksey and his mother Catherine "Ruth" Hyder Cooksey, sister Glenda Swiggart and nephew Ryan Taylor. Rick is survived by his wife Kelly Cooksey, daughter Catherine Davis (Derrick), son Robert Cooksey (Kellice), sister Patricia Penrod, brother from another mother Rick Melton, nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was a great basketball player who also enjoyed bowling, golf and flying in his airplane. He loved watching sports on tv and going to the local baseball and football games. Rick was a lover and advocate for all animals. Rick's family was the most important thing to him and he was a proud father and Papa. Rick was also a member of the American Legion Post 20.

A service will be held on July 19, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center, 765 W. Henderson Avenue, Porterville, CA. A Celebration of Life Reception will immediately follow at Porterville Veterans Memorial Building, 1900 W. Olive Avenue, Porterville, CA. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to an animal shelter or a Veteran's Association. To sign Rick's online register book or leave a message of condolence please visit www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information contact Porterville Funeral &Cremation Center. Published in The Porterville Recorder on July 13, 2019