Rizalina M. Faune, 87, was born in Opon, Cebu, Philippines on March 14, 1933. She passed away on the night of June 17, 2020 in Visalia, California due to an illness. A longtime resident of Porterville, California in Tulare County, she immigrated to the United States in 1991, under the sponsorship of her daughter Verna Faune-Wall, and later became a citizen of the United States.
Rizalina was a fun, loving and caring woman with a brilliant smile, who loves to be around with her family and friends. She was also loved by many in return. She was well known as an excellent seamstress most of her life. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was previously married to the late Beato Velasco Faune. Together, they had four children: Roland Faune, Jesse Faune, and the late Hope Faune of the Philippines, Verna Faune-Wall of Visalia, CA
Rizalina is survived by her 3 living children, 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, spanning over the United States and the Philippines, 4 brothers, and 2 sisters also from Cebu and Manila, Philippines.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.