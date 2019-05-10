Bob passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 7th, as the Lord called him home. Bob was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 10, 1929, the last of 10 children. Growing up, this handsome young man turned his interests to modeling, doing photo shoots and newspaper ads. He was an accomplished speed skater, winning the Michigan State Speed Skating Championship. In high school he also sang with an all-girl band. He grew up, married and started a family. At this time, he became interested in police work and joined the Detroit Police Department. In 1955, he made the decision to move his family to sunny California. After arriving here, he joined the Los Angeles Police Department, moving through the ranks and eventually retiring as a Senior Lieutenant II. In 1966, he married the love of his life, Ninalu, and they spent 52 wonderful years together. Upon retiring in 1975, he and Ninalu moved to Springville, CA and settled on their 80-acre ranch. It was at this time that he fulfilled the dream of a lifetime by building a beautiful adobe home. They became members of Porterville Church of the Nazarene and served in many capacities there. In 2008, when ranching had become too difficult, they moved to town to be nearer to church, shopping and doctors. Looking back over the years, though, Bob's greatest accomplishment was the way he showed his family and the world how to be caring, honest, honorable, how to have integrity and to be a man who loved the Lord. He was a great example to all of us and it has been our honor and privilege to have had him in our lives. He is survived by his wife, Ninalu, 8 children: Bob Bovensiep, Tom Bovensiep, Sharon Hopp, Donna Hargraves, Larry Bovensiep, Debbie Simmons, Karen Williams and Vicki Guiterrez. He was preceded in death by his daughter Susan Coats and granddaughter Stephanie Coats. He leaves behind 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Well done, my good and faithful servant. Visitation will be held at Myers Chapel, Porterville on Thursday May 16, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Service will be held at Porterville Church of the Nazarene, Porterville on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at St. Anne's Cemetery. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 10, 2019