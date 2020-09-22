Robert D. McCloskey (Bob) passed away September 14th 2020, at the age of 73. He was born to Robert and Louise McCloskey in Porterville, California. He farmed and lived on the Terra Bella property homesteaded by his great grandparents in 1892. He treasured his family heritage and its connection with the land. Bob attended school in Terra Bella, Porterville High School, and Fresno State University. His education did not stop with graduation. His thirst for knowledge had him reading and learning about farming throughout his life. He served many years on the California Table Grape Commission and the Saucelito Irrigation District board. In his youth and again in later years, he spent his free time at the family cabin in Camp Nelson. He loved exploring the mountains and the peace he found there. Survivors include his wife Janet; children Robert G. McCloskey, Matt (Arinzi) Dinius, and Allison (Alan) Burch; and three grandchildren. A private memorial service has been held. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be sent to the John M. Nelson Conservancy, 801 Hwy. 190, Box 110, Springville, CA 93265 or the Camp Nelson Volunteer Fire Department, 1720 Nelson Drive PMB 8, Springville, CA 93265.

