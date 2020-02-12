Home

Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-6485
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
View Map
Robert Delgadillo


1938 - 2020
Robert Delgadillo Obituary
Robert Delgadillo, age 81, born July 29, 1938 in Los Angeles, California. His family moved to Porterville in 1950 from Pasadena, California. Robert passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his home in Porterville, California. He was born to Christine Delgadillo. He is survived by his brothers Arthur Delgadillo and Richard Mendoza. He was one of the first clients when Porterville Shelter Workshop was originated and attended for the last 63 years. Funeral Viewing will be held February 18, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held on February 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center 765 W. Henderson Avenue Porterville, California 93257. To leave a message of condolence or sign Robert 's online register book, please login to: www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation center. 765 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA (559) 784-6485.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 12, 2020
