|
|
Robert was born Nov 1, 1937 in San Diego, Ca to Arron and Claudia Dewhurst. He passed away Dec. 5, 2019 in Porterville Ca.
Robert is survived by a son Gary of Camby, OR, daughters Susan Roberts of Bonny Lake. WA. and Samantha Zito of Edmonds WA., Granddaughters Gunneth Ralph of Edmonds, WA. and Antonietta Zito of Everett WA., half brother Jim Simpson for WA. Robert was preceded in death by his stepfather and mother Cecil & Claudia Simpson and Grandson Daniel Riedstra. Services pending.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Dec. 12, 2019