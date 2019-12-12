Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Dewhurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Dewhurst


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Dewhurst Obituary
Robert was born Nov 1, 1937 in San Diego, Ca to Arron and Claudia Dewhurst. He passed away Dec. 5, 2019 in Porterville Ca.
Robert is survived by a son Gary of Camby, OR, daughters Susan Roberts of Bonny Lake. WA. and Samantha Zito of Edmonds WA., Granddaughters Gunneth Ralph of Edmonds, WA. and Antonietta Zito of Everett WA., half brother Jim Simpson for WA. Robert was preceded in death by his stepfather and mother Cecil & Claudia Simpson and Grandson Daniel Riedstra. Services pending.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -