Robert Gwinn Thomson, 88, born December 2, 1930 in Denver Colorado to John and Elizabeth Thomson, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on June 22, 2019. He was one of seven children. The family moved to California when he was eleven. He lived primarily in Tulare County in Lindsay and Porterville the rest of his life. He graduated from Lindsay High School in 1948 and enlisted in the Navy, serving from 1949 to 1953 as an Aviation Machinist Mate 2nd class on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Philippine Sea during the Korean War. He married Laretta Kirkland in 1954 and would have celebrated their 65th anniversary on July 10th. They had four children, Michael, born in 1955, followed by Cheryl in 1957, Richard in 1959 and Kathleen in 1962.

He worked at various jobs after getting married, one of which was working on a Caterpillar to help dig Costa's Twin Lakes. He started work at Porterville State Hospital in 1958 in the Psychiatric Technician program. He retired in 1986 as Program Assistant.

One of his greatest joys was the time spent building the family cabin in the mountains above Springville. The cabin was built entirely with the just help of family and friends. He was also the family mechanic and loved fixing cars for his children and grandchildren. He was an avid reader and inspired that love in his grandchildren, reading storybooks to them each time they visited. He welcomed all his children's friends into his home and is "dad" and "grandpa" to many of them. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents, his six siblings and his son Michael. He is survived by his wife Laretta Thomson, daughter Cheryl (Tony) Cline, son Richard (Judy) Thomson, daughter Kathleen, son Richard Warren, sixteen grandchildren, thirty one great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.To sign Robert's online register book or leave a message of condolence please visit www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center. Published in The Porterville Recorder on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary