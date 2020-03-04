|
|
Our beloved Robert "Bobby" Revilla Hernandez passed away on February 17,2020 in Visalia, CA., at the age of 59. He was born in Alice, Texas on May 21, 1960 and is survived by a son Robert Hernandez Jr. Visalia, CA., daughters Shiane Hernandez-Enge, Lancaster, CA., Sabrina Hernandez, Porterville, CA., and seven grandchildren, brother to Linda Ontiveros, Dolly Balangue (Willy), Leo Hernandez (Wendy) and several nieces and nephews, Aunts, Uncles, cousins. He is preceded in death by his Parents Ralph and Blasita Hernandez, brothers Ralph Jr., Ruben Hernandez. He was a carpenter by trade and very artistically inclined, a believer in Christ our lord and known by many of his friends in Visalia as "Happy". A Graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery on March 6, 2020 at 1:30 PM. Celebration of Life will follow at the home of Willy & Dolly Balangue
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 4, 2020