|
|
Robert Polish passed away peacefully at home in Porterville, CA with his wife Laura faithfully by his side, they were married on July 8, 1989. Robert was born on July 5, 1942 to Rudolph and Estella Polish in Dillon, Montana. He graduated from Beaverhead County High School in 1960, and briefly attended the University of Montana before returning to the family ranch. He had ownership in the Deer Lodge Bank and Trust (Deer Lodge, Montana) until its sale in 1984. Hotel construction and ownership took Robert to various locations in Montana, Idaho, and finally Porterville, California where he and Larry Catalina owned and operated the Best Western Porterville Inn. He retired in 2004. Following retirement Robert drove for Mike Clark Construction, Tharp Peterbuilt, and Barcellos Bros. He was proceeded in death by his Father, Mother and half-sister Alice Dower. His legacy lives on through those who survive him. His wife Laura Polish of Porterville, CA, his daughter Nancy Polish of Seagrove, FL, daughter Emily (Steve) Sims of Pensacola Beach, FL, His stepsons Steve Robb of Porterville, CA, and Mike Robb of Great Falls, MT, grandson Charlie Brock, Addie Sims, Shelby Robb, Jeremy Robb, Jonathan Robb, and Jared Robb, and numerous great grandchildren. His remains will be put to rest in a place dear to his heart, Montana, at a time in the future. In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation Landmark Christian Center 2380 W. Olive Ave., Porterville, CA 93257 or online at www.engage.suran.com/lccptv
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 31, 2020