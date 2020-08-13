Robert (Bob) J. Purcott, age 94, of Morro Bay California, passed away July 21,2020. Born in Detroit, Michigan on August 29, 1925, he was the younger son of Benjamin and Josephine (Harriet) Porolniczak. Bob serve in the Army Corp of Engineers in the European Theater during World War II. After the war he married Louise Blankenship of Chuckey, Tn. and had 3 children. He owned and ran an aluminum siding business in Royal Oak, Michigan. In 1962 he moved to California to work for Alcoa Aluminum.

In 1969 Bob married Lorraine Paul of Lindsay CA, which greatly enhanced the family, she passed three years ago.

Over the years Bob participated in several employment endeavors. Bob and Lorraine enjoyed decades of dancing and traveling on jazz cruises. A father, grandfather, and great-grandfather Mr. Purcott leaves behind to cherish his memory three children: daughter Karen Purcott and son Robert Purcott of Johnson City, Tn; daughter Colleen (Purcott) Young and husband Doug of Greenville, NC; step-sons David Paul of Visalia and Douglas Paul of Lindsay; 9 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. Mr. Purcott will be interred with military honors at Lindsay-Strathmore Public Cemetery District.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.





