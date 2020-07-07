Robert Lewis Smart beloved Husband, Father, Grandpa he went home to be with our Lord March 14, 2020. He was 87. Born May 25, 1933 in Starks Louisiana. He is survived by his wife of 47 wonderful years Glenda Jo. He proceeds in death by one son Bryan L his parents Jack and Edna, 1 brother Hubert 3 sisters Bauah Stevans, Lucia Rainwater, Lois Toscani, He is survived by 2 sons Alvin and Lisa Smart from Terra Bella, Michael D & Virginia Smart, 2 daughter Darla & Jose Martinez from Porterville, Cynthia D and John Workman, Bakersfield Ca, 2 stepchildren Christi New of Porterville and Curtis D and Patricia David of Key West Fl. and 1 sister Mary Burdett of Boaz Alabama. He was in the Army. He was stationed in Germany and served in the Korean War. He was a Timber Faller he contracted for Sierra Forest of Terra Bella. A wonderful father of 5 and grandpa of 24. The service will be held at Hillcrest cemetery July 10, 2020 8 AM and immediately following that there will be a celebration of life breakfast at His House Fellowship, 91 N Prospect Porterville, CA 93257

