Robert Michael Murphy passed away on April 30, 2020 in Porterville, California. He was born in Stockton, California on February 4, 1950 to William A. Murphy and Ruth C. Murphy. He spent his childhood in Lodi, California attending local schools and graduating from Lodi Union High School in 1968. After graduating, Bob served his country for four years as a US Naval Aviation Mechanics Mate and continued to serve in the US Naval Reserve. In civilian life, he continued using his mechanical skills working for various governmental vehicle maintenance shops. He was an auto shop instructor at the Corcoran State Prison. Bob's auto experience made him a perfect asset for his local off-roading and four-wheeling friends. He spent many days enjoying their friendship in the outdoors. He was an active member of the E Clampus Vitus organization that helps bring awareness to many forgotten historical sites throughout our country. The group verifies details and site locations and erects monuments at these important sites.
Bob had another hobby which was collecting Walt Disney items. His favorite was the happy smiling dog GOOFY. There were lots of those around his house. Bob made many trips to Disneyland with his friends and relatives to collect such items.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, William A. Murphy Jr. He is survived by his brother Thomas L. Murphy, a nephew Kyle Murphy and a niece Shila Sio. Due to Covid-19, there will be a private closed casket farewell at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi, Ca. on Friday May 8, 2020 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society, Wounded Warriors, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from May 11 to May 12, 2020.