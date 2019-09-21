|
|
Robert (Bob) Moore passed away July 2, 2019 in San Luis Obispo, CA. Born in Hanford CA. August 26, 1935. He was 83 years old.
He spent his younger years in the Hanford and Coalinga areas, graduating from Hanford High School. He worked on several cattle ranches and, during the summers, as a packer in the mountains of Tulare County for 5 years.
After marrying in 1958, he served with the Army in Korea, then returned to cowboying for a few more years.
In 1962 he went to work for the Tulare County Sheriff's Dept. as a deputy sheriff. Retiring after 27 years, he worked at various other jobs and traveled.
Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty and four children; Steve O'Connor of Big Pine, CA., Karen O'Connor of Springville, CA., Richard (Clay) Moore of Fresno, CA., Wayne Moore of Odessa, TX., seven grandchildren, and one great granddaughter.
Final resting will be in the foothills at Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, CA. on September 27, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Sept. 18, 2019