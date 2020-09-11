

Robert Offie Neese was born April 21, 1942 in Borger, Texas to George and Clara Anna DeanNeese. George brought Robert and his mother to live with family in Strathmore, California in 1944 while he was deployed to Europe during WWII. Robert left his earthly home early September 3,2020 to be in the presence of his Lord and loved ones who have gone before.

After coming to California in 1944 Robert lived in the Strathmore area his entire life. He graduated from Strathmore High School in 1960. He married Marie Baker in January 1964.

During his life he worked as a barber, in drywall and plastering and as a truck driver. Fishing was one thing he enjoyed doing, in his younger years the Kings River had his favorite fishing holes. In his later years, Wishon Reservoir was the place to troll for trout. He hunted deer in most of the northwestern states however he only mounted the antlers of the one deer he shot in California. Robert was skilled in woodworking; he made many pieces of furniture for family andfriends that they continue to enjoy and treasure.

Robert was an active member of Faith Baptist Church of Strathmore since 1951. He spent many hours in worship and worked with his family and friends there. He leaves many cherished friends in that fellowship. He was the youngest of a group of men in retirement who met six days a week at the donut shop for coffee and Pepsi to solve the world's problems. COVID -19 put a suspension to their gathering, since all of them were over 75.

Robert is survived by Marie, his wife of 56 years. Daughter Wava (John) Clark of Visalia, son Charles (Mickey) Neese of Big Fork Montana, grandchildren Courtney (Steven) Shelton, Camris (Jeremy) Glick, Shelby and Cody Neese, great grandsons Destry and Cohen Shelton. Brother Chris (Marla) Neese, sister-in-law Marilyn Neese, and numerous Rowell and Wallace cousins.

He met in Heaven his parents, his brother Johnny and his grandson Connor Clark. His family is deeply grateful and would like to thank Ron and Rachelle Hepner and family for the love and care they gave their Uncle Robert in the last two months of his life.

His celebration of life will be at graveside at the Lindsay-Strathmore Cemetery on Monday September 14, 2020 at 10 am. Bring your own umbrella and chair if you wish. Social distancing will be observed.

