Robert Ray Chandler passed away on May 3rd, 2019 at the Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia, California. He was born August 18, 1939 in Cincinnati, Ohio and had lived in Porterville since 1995. He struggled with an extended illness for some years, his family with him at the time of his passing. The family is grateful to the hospital staff for outstanding care and to Robert's physician Dr. Nirupama Veruma. Robert was a member of the Teamsters Union, retired from Farmer's Brothers Coffee working for over 27 years, then working Beckman Coulter. He was an avid movie collector and a "yard sale specialist." He hobbied with antiques sometimes reading books on the subject for hours and had a passion for music of all styles. Robert was known throughout the community as one going above and beyond to help anyone and was everyone's friend. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Ree Chandler of 56 years, one daughter, Martha Cox of London, Kentucky, 4 brothers Jerry (Richmond, VA), Gene (Yucaipa, CA), Shelby (Port Charlotte, FL), and David (Coventry, CT). He is preceded in death by his father and mother Price and

Barbara Chandler. A graveside memorial service will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Woodville Cemetery officiated by his brother-in-law Michael Le Buhn. Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 8, 2019