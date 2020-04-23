|
|
Roger Allen Gibson Sr., 72 Born in October of 1947, in Porterville, CA, Roger Allen Gibson, Sr., passed away on April 20, 2020.
He was the last child of eight born to Marie Iverson Gibson and Watson Gibson. Roger graduated from Porterville High School. Afterward, he attended Porterville College and San Jose City College. Roger served in the US Air Force Police K9 Unit in South Korea and Vietnam during the War. He held various jobs for the State of California and retired as a Psychiatric Technician from Porterville Developmental Center. He is survived by his wife, Janice Danielson Gibson, daughters Alisha Gibson Mason (Michael Mason), Joette Gibson, sons Roger Allen Gibson Jr. and Ryan Alexander Gibson; 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; brothers Earl Gibson, Cleo Gibson, John Gibson, and Sherman Gibson; dozens of nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, and his beloved dogs Brody and Baer. He is predeceased by his parents, Marie Iverson Gibson and Watson Gibson; daughter Amanda Danielle Gibson; and his siblings Quinon Gibson, Theresia Icenia Evans, and James Gibson. The joy and memories that he left will be everlasting, as he was known as a proud man that touched the hearts of many through his playful wit and manner. Thank you to those that have kept him and his family in your prayers. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 23, 2020