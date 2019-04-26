Resources More Obituaries for Roger Davenport Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Roger William Davenport

1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Our brother Roger William Davenport passed away early on a Wednesday morning on March 27th in Brooklyn, New York from complications of heart failure exacerbated by his diabetes. Roger was born on January 30th, 1946 in Porterville, California to Louise A. Faure from Porterville and Albert E. Davenport from Staten Island, New York. They met at a USO show during WW11 and married shortly after. Louise was in the Navy Waves Auxiliary and Albert was in both the Navy and Coast Guard. After their service to the country, they returned to Porterville to live and raise a family. Both were long time educators in Porterville. Roger was the oldest of four children born to Al and Louise: John Davenport of Hamilton, Montana; Duane Davenport of Cedar Crest, New Mexico; and Donna Davenport of Fresno, California survive their older brother. Roger attended West Putnam Elementary School, Bartlett Jr. High School, and Porterville Union High School graduating in 1963. He attended Porterville College and graduated with an Associate of Arts degree in 1965. He then went on to Loma Linda University/La Sierra Campus receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors in 1967. He subsequently attended Fresno State University for two years where he did graduate studies in English. He went on to medical school at the Universidad Autonoma of Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico graduating in 1973 with a M.D. degree. In January of 1973 Roger came to Brooklyn, New York to do an externship and internship in medicine at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn. After training he matriculated to SUNY Downstate Medical Center/Kings County Hospital to do a residency in neurology from 1975 to 1978. He received his New York medical license in June of 1978 and began working as an Attending and Deputy Chief of Neurology at the United States Public Health Service Hospital on Staten Island, New York. In 1981 after the closure of the hospital Dr. Davenport worked part-time at NYU Lutheran Medical Center in Brooklyn as an attending and began his private neurological practice. His home and practice were at 445 77th street in the Bay Ridge area of Brooklyn. His private practice was closed this spring. He served as Chief of Neurology at NYU Lutheran from 1984 until 2014 which included training medical student, interns and residents. He was also President of the Medical and Dental Society for many years. Roger was considered "epic" at Lutheran Medical Center and read all the EEGs done there since he was renowned in reading studies and making correct epilepsy/seizure diagnosis. Roger also treated the Guild for Exceptional Children who are primarily Downs Syndrome young adults. The Sisters of Charity who ran the home residences in Bay Ridge adored Roger for the beautiful and loving way that he treated each of their residents. Roger supported several neurological clinics taking care of Parkinson patients, Multiple Sclerosis patients and the whole gamut of neurological conditions. He listened to his patients needs while holding many hands and offering therapy to them as well as to their families, significant others, and caregivers. Roger was a great comfort on a professional as well as on a personal level. He was well known in the circles of epilepsy medicine in the tristate area of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania and took care of those who had nothing; underinsured or not insured at all. He also took care of the senior citizens at Norwegian Christian Home in Bay Ridge for many years. Roger was fluent in Spanish and was beloved by the Latino population whom he was particularly attentive too. Dr. Davenport was a well-known neighbor and supportive member of the Bay Ridge community of Brooklyn, New York. An initial memorial service was held on March 30th at NYU Lutheran in Brooklyn, New York which Roger considered home. Many colleagues and friends paid their respects and eulogized Roger in a deprecating, humorous way that Roger would have surely appreciated. Roger was a friend to all, and many people gave testament to that quality. A very democratic person to physicians as well as technicians and service personnel. He was a good friend to many people and helped several people obtain positions at Lutheran. Roger was an excellent and astute clinician and helped anyone under his care. Several people spoke about how Roger "had saved their lives" by diagnosing an existing medical condition and prescribing proper treatment. Everybody loved Dr. Davenport, our brother Roger. Roger married Hector Romero Galindo in 2011. Hector currently resides in Guadalajara, Mexico. Roger had planned on retiring and moving to Mexico when his health had improved and was hoping to help assist at a clinic/orphanage for abused girls started by a medical colleague from The Medical School of Guadalajara. Roger had beautiful cursive penmanship. His prescriptions were always legible and quite elegant. He was an avid student of politics and policy. He believed in a single payer medical system. He was a great lover of literature and art and frequented many Broadway shows, theatrical productions and enjoyed opera immensely. His recollection and recitation of dialogue from old movies, sitcoms and literary sources, especially poetry, was phenomenal. Roger played well to an audience and was wickedly humorous with a biting, acerbic wit. He could be endlessly entertaining and would light up any room he entered. Roger was kind and accepting of everyone and provided medical healing as well as a humanitarian healing to anyone whether they could afford it or not. Again, we say, everybody loved our brother. He will be missed by many people, patients, friends, his nieces, nephews, and by us. He will be interred in the family plot with his parents at Vandalia Cemetery, Porterville, California on Friday June 21st. A memorial service will be held at the Congregational Church in Porterville, California for family and friends on the following Saturday, June 22nd at 11 am. Donations may be sent to Calvary/Lutheran Hospice at 150 55th Street, Brooklyn NY 11220 or to any local hospice service. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.