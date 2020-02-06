|
Ron Groves was born November 25, 1960 at the Queen of Angels Hospital in Los Angeles to Jon Ross and Virginia.
He grew up in Huntington Beach. The family relocated to Wildomar, CA where he graduated from Elsinore High School in 1979.
Between the Huntington and Wildomar move, he discovered a love and knack for building engine's and being a part of the performance world as he built his first dune buggy which became his first "car" and he used it to explore the various hills and dirt roads near (or not so near) his family home. During High School, he met Tina Neubauer, they married, and their daughter Briana soon followed in 1980. Ron relocated to Porterville in 1984 where he worked for the family maintenance business, find tuned his hobby of building and tinkering on performance jet ski's, enjoyed being at the race track watching sprint cars, go karts, hobby stocks, you name it. He loved to fish, hike, hunt, go gold panning, rock hounding and to be outdoors, unless it was cold.
When he was young, the family began exploring the various deserts in California, his Grandmother would take him to Borrego Springs where they would kick around a lot of dirt and flipped rocks for fun looking for anything exciting they could find.
Glamis was discovered in 1975 and has been a part of the family ever since, and a place he grew very fond of. In the recent years, he enjoyed off-roading and kicking up dirt and rocks, but in a different way. He always enjoyed scouting for miscellaneous finds anywhere he went and in recent years enjoyed the sport of Geocaching with his family. He was blessed with a new best friend, his Grandson, Truxton in April of 2017. It was obvious that he liked dirt and rocks as he worked in the rock quarry industry since 1989 turning big rocks into little rocks and performing every duty under the sun. He was the most honest, real, stand up guy one could ever meet. He was beloved beyond words by so many (even people he didn't realize), a much respected person, and dependable beyond definition. Ron passed away at his home February 1, 2020 preparing for what he enjoyed most, spending time in the desert with family, off-roading. A Celebration of His Life will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020. Contact Brad at (559) 359-3764 for more information.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 6, 2020