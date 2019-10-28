|
Ronald Loren Peterson passed away October 22, 2019, in Visalia, California. He was born May 26, 1937 in Lindsay, California, the only child of Loren "Pete" Peterson and Clara Rockett Peterson. Raised on a ranch outside of Lindsay, his quiet and peaceful family life, like many in those days, was interrupted by World War II, with his father drafted and serving his country in the US Army in Europe, taking part in the Battle of the Bulge, and later helping to liberate and rescue the remaining survivors from a Nazi prison camp. As a child Ronnie enjoyed playing in the orchards and eating oranges, spending time with family, and visiting his Aunt Jewell's sweet shop in Lindsay. He also frequently could be found visiting Camp Nelson, where his family had property. Eventually his family moved to Delano, where he attended Delano High, graduating in 1955. He attended the University of Arizona in Tucson for 2 years, and then transferred to Cal Poly Pomona, majoring in Agricultural Business Management. In addition to classes, he enjoyed working with classmates on floats for the New Year's Rose Parade. During the summer of 1959, while in the area working at his family's Sunland Olive Company canning factory, he was in Camp Nelson. While at a dance, he met a young woman from the Porterville area named Carolyn Castle, whose mother's family the Frames had long had a cabin in the area. They would eventually get married in December of 1960. During this time he was also drafted and sent to Fort Riley, Kansas, for basic training. Early in 1961 Carolyn and her brother Donald Castle drove from California so she could live with Ronnie nearby in Manhattan, Kansas. In September 1961 he was shipped out to Korea, where he worked in the officer's records office of his unit. Years later he said he got the relatively good position because he knew how to type, much preferred to freezing in a fox hole he said. He returned stateside in August 1962, reuniting with his wife in San Francisco. He then moved to Pomona with Carolyn to finish his degree at Cal Poly. After graduating, he and Carolyn moved to Camp Nelson in June of 1963, where his Uncle Quinn and Aunt Jewell Adams were part owners of the Camp Nelson Lodge. Ronnie and Carolyn began running the day-to-day operations of the Lodge, which included the restaurant, bar, motel, cabin rentals, horse stables, trailer park, as well as coordinating several activities and events. The Adams eventually gained full ownership of the lodge. While living and working in the mountains they had three daughters, Christine in 1964, Cynthia in 1965, and Ellen, who was born in 1969. In 1972 Ron and the Adams sold the Camp Nelson Lodge, and the family moved to Madera. In 1974 their fourth daughter Amy was born. In 1975 the Adams asked Ron and Carolyn to return to run the Camp Nelson Lodge again, and they moved back to the mountains. In 1976 they had their fifth and only son Andrew. Three years later they sold their share of the business and moved the family to Springville. In Porterville Ron and Carolyn opened Taylor Rental Center on West Olive Avenue, which rented several types of heavy and light equipment, as well as party and banquet equipment and supplies. The business eventually was renamed West Olive Party Rentals, as Ron focused on working with caters on weddings, fundraisers, and other big events. He enjoyed working with the owners of several local caterers and venues over the years, including the Happy Cookers in Tulare, Nuckols Ranch, River Ridge, and Hummingbird Hollow.
A devoted family man, Ron enjoyed supporting his children and grandchildren in whatever activities they pursed. Over the years he could be found helping his kids raise horses, as well as hogs, sheep and steers for the Porterville and Tulare County Fairs, as well as one year to the State Fair and Cow Palace. He was also the Rocketry leader for Springville 4-H. He also encouraged his children to continue with their educations beyond high school, and to explore the world. He and the rest of the family were devastated when his eldest grandchild Jacqueline Carter passed away in 2005, and he continued to devote and dedicate himself to his family. Ron was always reading something, be it novels, history books, as well as staying up on current events. He loved to travel, deep sea fishing, and was an excellent cook and highly skilled on the grill. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially football and basketball. For several years he was on the Triple R water board. While still in his 60s, Ron returned to school to earn a teaching credential to work with adults. He worked at the Adult Schools of Porterville, Lindsay, and for the Tule River Yokut Tribe. He loved working with adults, especially teaching math and showing how it was useful and relevant to his students. He was well liked and respected by his colleagues and students, often running into them years later around town and hearing how much they appreciated working with him. He is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years Carolyn, his daughter Christine and David Grand and grandsons Sasha and Nathanael Grand of Brooklyn, New York; his daughter Cynthia and Andrew Fong of Milpitas, California and granddaughters Lauren Carter and Kristen Fong, and grandsons Jason, Nicolas, Daniel, and Michael Fong; daughter Ellen and Michael Allen and grandson Nathan Allen of Alameda, California; daughter Amy Peterson of San Anselmo, California; and son Andrew Castle Peterson of Springville, California and granddaughters Olivia and Clara Braghetta-Peterson. He is also survived by his brothers-in law, their spouses and their families: Merrill and Nancy Castle of White River, Donald and Patricia Castle of Porterville, and the children of his late sister in law Sharon Castle Wolf of Boise, Idaho. Graveside services will be held at the Porterville Cemetery on Tuesday October 29, 2019, at 10:30AM, with Father Michael Law, with a reception to follow at Brandon Hall at St. John's Anglican Church in Porterville, California.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Oct. 28, 2019