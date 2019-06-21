|
Ronnie Whitlock, age 54, of Porterville, California, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019 with his father by his side. Ronnie was born in Los Angeles, California on December 27, 1964. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Rebecca and Rhonda Whitlock. Ronnie is survived by his father Mel Whitlock of Porterville, California, two brothers and one sister. Ronnie leaves behind many kind and caring staff in Springville, California at the lakes. Services will be scheduled at a later date. To sign Ronnie's online register book or leave a message of condolence please visit www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on June 21, 2019