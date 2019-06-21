Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronnie Whitlock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronnie Whitlock


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronnie Whitlock Obituary
Ronnie Whitlock, age 54, of Porterville, California, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019 with his father by his side. Ronnie was born in Los Angeles, California on December 27, 1964. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Rebecca and Rhonda Whitlock. Ronnie is survived by his father Mel Whitlock of Porterville, California, two brothers and one sister. Ronnie leaves behind many kind and caring staff in Springville, California at the lakes. Services will be scheduled at a later date. To sign Ronnie's online register book or leave a message of condolence please visit www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.