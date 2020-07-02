Rosa Maria Tamez was born on March 29, 1954 in Mercedes Texas and died on June 29, 2020 in Porterville, Ca. She was the fifth of seven daughters to Antonio and Maria De Jesus Juarez. Rosa met her future husband in 1971 while he worked at a gas station. They married and had their first daughter in Texas. They moved to Porterville, Ca. in 1974. While taking a drive they found themselves buying a house in Woodville. They soon welcomed three more daughters and then their pride and joy of a son. Rosa was actively involved with the Woodville School Band and served on the school board. As her children became older she started working as a Home Health Care Aide. In 1992 Rosa became forever known as "Nana". Rosa was a serious and strict mother but Nana was a pushover, loving, caring, give-them-what-they-want grandmother. Rosa is survived by her four daughters Elva (John Sr.) Crowder, Angie (Roman) Castillo, Janie Tamez (Larry Aaron), and Beatriz Gallegos. Nana to nine grandchildren, five step grandchildren, two great grandchildren and five step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Jose Tamez, son Jose Tamez Jr. and one step great granddaughter, Jazlyn. The funeral service is on Tuesday, July 7, from 10am-12pm at Myers Funeral Service and Cremation. Interment will be at 1pm at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

