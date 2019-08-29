|
|
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 31 at 12:00 P.M. at the United Pentecostal Church of Strathmore. Pastor Josh Treadway will officiate, and interment will be private. Rose was born December 23, 1938 in Arkansas to Windel and Zelma Gallegly and, after coming as a small child to California, the family settled in the Buena Park area where Rose graduated from Anaheim High School with the Class of 1956. She married Kenneth E. Richardson on September 9, 1958 in the Chapel at Knott's Berry Farm. Rose was a Beautician for many years, but her family fondly remembers her being the chief biscuit maker for Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner Restaurant. Rose was so proficient at making the delicious biscuits, that most times, she didn't need watch herself toss the dough from one hand to the other. After coming to Tulare County some 50 years ago, Rose did many different things to help contribute to the family finances. She seemed to love selling and sold lots of different things over the years. She last worked as a Cafeteria Manager for Lindsay School District. Family was very important to Rose, and she enjoyed spending time with them. She loved the holidays and she enjoyed playing the Auto harp and the Accordion for the church. Rose was preceded in death by a son Stevyn Richardson and a brother Wayne Gallegly. She is survived by her husband Kenneth E. Richardson of Lindsay; her daughter Kym Markley (John) of Danville, CA and her son Matt Richardson (Patricia) of Lindsay; sisters Wanda Sparks, Sue Sloggy, Phyllis McGuire, Vivian Farnetti, and Jane Ochoa; brothers Glenn Gallegly, Aubrey Gallegly and Steve Gallegly as well as 9 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. No visitation is planned. Webb Sanders & Smith Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at http://www.webbsandersandsmithfh.com
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 29, 2019