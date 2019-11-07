Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Rather
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Mary Rather

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Mary Rather Obituary
Rose Mary Rather of Porterville Ca. passed away on November 2, 2019. She was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was employed by Josten's Inc. before becoming a Real Estate Broker appox. 25 years ago. She was a very successful broker and made many everlasting friendships throughout her career. She is survived by 4 children, Pamela Clark, Rodney Rather, Tanya (Danny) Sauceda, and Darren Rather. 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 2 brothers, 1 sister and many nieces, nephews,and numerous friends. Visitation will be held at Myers Chapel on Tuesday Nov. 12, 2019 from 4PM to 7PM. Graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery on Wednesday Nov. 13, 2019 at 1:30PM. A luncheon will be held at Veteran's Building following the service.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -