Rose Mary Rather of Porterville Ca. passed away on November 2, 2019. She was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was employed by Josten's Inc. before becoming a Real Estate Broker appox. 25 years ago. She was a very successful broker and made many everlasting friendships throughout her career. She is survived by 4 children, Pamela Clark, Rodney Rather, Tanya (Danny) Sauceda, and Darren Rather. 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 2 brothers, 1 sister and many nieces, nephews,and numerous friends. Visitation will be held at Myers Chapel on Tuesday Nov. 12, 2019 from 4PM to 7PM. Graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery on Wednesday Nov. 13, 2019 at 1:30PM. A luncheon will be held at Veteran's Building following the service.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Nov. 8, 2019