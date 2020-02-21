Home

Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Myers Funeral Reception Center
265 N. E Street
Porterville, CA
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
6:00 PM
Myers Funeral Reception Center
265 N. E Street
Porterville, CA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Anne's Church
378 N. F Street
Porterville, CA
View Map
Rosendo Flores Jimenez


1947 - 2020
Rosendo Flores Jimenez Obituary
Rosendo Flores Jimenez, age 72, passed away on February 06th 2020. He was born in Jalisco, Mexico on June 18th 1947. He worked at Sierra Forest Products, AKA the Saw Mill, for 34 years. Rosendo was one of the hardest working men this world has ever known. Rosendo was a great father, and amazing grandfather. He is survived by 2 sons, 3 daughters, 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A Visitation will be held at Myers Funeral Reception Center, 265 N. E Street Porterville, CA on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Rosary will be held at Myers Funeral Reception Center on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 at 6:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Anne's Church, 378 N. F Street in Porterville, California on Monday, February 24th at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 1013 E. Olive Ave, Porterville CA. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 21, 2020
