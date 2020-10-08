Roy Rogers, a resident of Porterville, CA passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, after several months of declining health. He was born on June 26, 1959 in West Memphis, AR. He was 61.
Roy was a retired truck driver who enjoyed old westerns and classic country music. He loved to make people laugh by telling jokes, cherished the time with his family, and enjoyed reading his bible.
Roy is survived by his four children, Derinda Chase, Timothy Rogers, Alex Rogers, Kelsey Rogers; and three grandchildren, Colin, Emma, and Blake.
A graveside service will be held at Woodville Cemetery, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 9:00 AM. The family welcomes friends and relatives to attend.
Cards and flowers can be sent to the Rogers Family at 1716 East Beech Avenue, Visalia, CA 93292. To share a memory or express condolences to the family, please go to www.myersfuneral.com/obituaries.
Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.