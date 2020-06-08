Ruben Alvarado Moreno, 79, a resident of Porterville, California passed away in Norwalk, California on May 30, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. He was born to parents Atanacio Moreno and Maria Ventura Alvarado, on October 3, 1940, in Temacapulin, Jalisco, Mexico. Alongside his father Ruben came to the US under the Bracero program in 1970. He married Elena, the love of his life, in 1985, who survives him. Ruben is also survived by his seven daughters and one son, as well as twenty-six grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren and twelve siblings. Ruben was a great friend to many and an adoptive father to many more who will miss him dearly. Ruben was known for the love of his home state of Jalisco. His love for mariachi did not go unnoticed by those he loved. He spent most of his youth taming horses and was often found with a lasso in his hand. He loved listening to music and loved doing rope tricks. He was funny by nature and an avid lover of cars. A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center, with a Rosary at 4 p.m. Burial will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Woodville Public Cemetery. To sign Ruben Alvarado Moreno's online Register book or leave a message of condolence go to www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information, contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at (559) 784-6485.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.