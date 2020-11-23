In Loving Memory of Ruben Baylon Hernandez
Born July 11, 1968 and entered to rest on November 6, 2020, survived by his children, daughters Rachael and Monique Hernandez and son Ruben B. Hernandez. His beloved mother, Frances Valenzuela and wife Valerie Avalos Hernandez and children. Ruben Baylon Hernandez entered to rest with his loving brothers John Baylon Hernandez and Joey Baylon Hernandez and father Ruben Hernandez Sr.
He was a loving, big hearted person who would do anything for anyone he loved. He was a great artist and biggest low-rider lover. He will be forever missed, like he always said "C-YA at the Beach.." Ruben Hernandez viewing is on Monday Nov 30, 2020 at 11:00am to 2:00 pm. Rosary start at 12:00pm at Porterville Funeral Cremation Center. Graveside service on Tuesday Dec 01, 2020 at 11:00am at Home of Peace Cemetery Porterville Ca
