1/1
Ruben Baylon Hernandez
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory of Ruben Baylon Hernandez
Born July 11, 1968 and entered to rest on November 6, 2020, survived by his children, daughters Rachael and Monique Hernandez and son Ruben B. Hernandez. His beloved mother, Frances Valenzuela and wife Valerie Avalos Hernandez and children. Ruben Baylon Hernandez entered to rest with his loving brothers John Baylon Hernandez and Joey Baylon Hernandez and father Ruben Hernandez Sr.
He was a loving, big hearted person who would do anything for anyone he loved. He was a great artist and biggest low-rider lover. He will be forever missed, like he always said "C-YA at the Beach.." Ruben Hernandez viewing is on Monday Nov 30, 2020 at 11:00am to 2:00 pm. Rosary start at 12:00pm at Porterville Funeral Cremation Center. Graveside service on Tuesday Dec 01, 2020 at 11:00am at Home of Peace Cemetery Porterville Ca
To sign Ruben Baylon Hernandez's online Register book or leave a message of condolence go to www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information, contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at (559) 784-6485.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PORTERVILLE Funeral and Cremation Center
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-6485
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PORTERVILLE Funeral and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst Loyd Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved