Rudy Ochoa
Rudy Ochoa passed away on June 25, 2020. He was born October 20, 1952. He is survived by his children and grandchildren, two sons, Rudy, Armando, 3 daughters Sara, Jessica and  Stephanie. Will deeply miss their father. His grandchildren Angel, Rudy, Xavier, Izaiah, Ava, Destiney, Ruben, Gabriel, Isabella, Selena Emma, Mykael, Jessie, and Tonie. Rudy was known for his easy going personality and friendliness. He loved his children and grandchildren so much. A small service will be held at Bledsoe Funeral on Wednesday 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM to 1:00PM at 1030 Cardoza Ave Corcoran Ca, following burial at St Anne's Cemetery Porterville Ca

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
