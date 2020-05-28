Ruth Leilani Craig was born on November 23, 1948 in Honolulu, Hawaii and died peacefully on May 12, 2020 in Cottonwood, Arizona after a six month battle with lung cancer. She was a licensed massage therapist and retired credit manager.

She moved to Cottonwood, Arizona in 2012 when she retired. Prior to her retirement she had lived in California for the previous 55 years. She is survived by one daughter, Kailani Knutson and her partner Bill Henry of Bakersfield, California, one son, Michael Craig and his wife Susan of Terra Bella, California, one brother Caesar "Bud" Souza and his wife Neva of Cottonwood, Arizona, one grandson Brian Manson and his wife Cheyenne of Bakersfield, California, one granddaughter Hanna Craig of Terra Bella, California, and one great-grandson Oliver Manson of Bakersfield. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents Caesar and Alexandrina Souza and a sister Dyann Schneider.





