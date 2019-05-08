Sadako Young, age 91, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019, at The Bella Home in Porterville, CA. She was born in Japan.

She met and fell in love with Willie Young, while he was stationed at the Yokota, Japan, Air Force Base in 1959. They were married at the American Embassy in Tokyo on January 29, 1960. They returned to the United States and made their life together, living all over the U.S. and the Philippines. She loved to fish, drive, make and collect dolls, and go to Japanese restaurants. She was an enthusiastic booster for her husband's slow-pitch squadron league and an avid Houston Astros fan; collecting their cards and attending their games. Sadako is survived by her husband of 59 years, Willie Young of Porterville; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Gwen and Monroe Carson of Porterville; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to sincerely thank The Bella Home and Optimal Hospice Care for their compassionate caregiving during her last days. Private family services will be held.

To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 8, 2019